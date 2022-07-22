Jul 22 • 1HR 8M
Basketball as art with Abigail Smithson
On today’s BRING IT IN artist, professor, and basketball fan Abigail Smithson hosts with Jarod Hector and David Thorpe as guests.
How can art impact the way we think about basketball?
David often talks about the artist and the scientist, who does Abigail think are the NBA’s best artists?
Abigail hosts a podcast called “Dear Adam Silver” where her letters to the commissioner used to be more direct and are now more poetic. Why the change?
