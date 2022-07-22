Jul 22 • 1HR 8M

Basketball as art with Abigail Smithson

On today’s BRING IT IN artist, professor, and basketball fan Abigail Smithson hosts with Jarod Hector and David Thorpe as guests.

  • How can art impact the way we think about basketball?

  • David often talks about the artist and the scientist, who does Abigail think are the NBA’s best artists?

  • Abigail hosts a podcast called “Dear Adam Silver” where her letters to the commissioner used to be more direct and are now more poetic. Why the change?

