Remembering Bill Russell, KD For Jaylen Brown and title odds
On today’s BRING IT IN Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe are reunited after some time off.
They discuss the late Bill Russell who passed away on Sunday. Henry describes him as one of the “real ones.”
The Celtics reportedly might consider trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant. Nobody on the podcast likes that.
The title favorites for next year have been set by Las Vegas. The guys agree on four top contenders, but after that David is difficult.
