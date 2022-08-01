Aug 1 • 1HR 19M

Remembering Bill Russell, KD For Jaylen Brown and title odds

On today’s BRING IT IN Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe are reunited after some time off.

  • They discuss the late Bill Russell who passed away on Sunday. Henry describes him as one of the “real ones.”

  • The Celtics reportedly might consider trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant. Nobody on the podcast likes that.

  • The title favorites for next year have been set by Las Vegas. The guys agree on four top contenders, but after that David is difficult.

