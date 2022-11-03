Nov 3 • 1HR 5M
Recovering NBA writer and podcaster Haley O'Shaughnessy
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector chat with recovering NBA writer and podcaster Haley O’Shaughnessy. They discuss:
The end of Haley’s popular podcast Spinsters
What is the point of basketball?
Does the collective basketball watching community enjoy piling on a player?
What’s next for Haley? Is it possible to enjoy the NBA more when you’re not immersed in it daily?
