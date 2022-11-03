Nov 3 • 1HR 5M

Recovering NBA writer and podcaster Haley O'Shaughnessy

 
1.0×
0:00
-1:04:50
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to BRING IT IN to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
Episode details
Comments

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector chat with recovering NBA writer and podcaster Haley O’Shaughnessy. They discuss:

  • The end of Haley’s popular podcast Spinsters

  • What is the point of basketball?

  • Does the collective basketball watching community enjoy piling on a player?

  • What’s next for Haley? Is it possible to enjoy the NBA more when you’re not immersed in it daily?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

Comment
Share
7 likes