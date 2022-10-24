Oct 24 • 1HR 1M

Lakers bad juju, 76ers optimism, and Michael Porter Jr's defense

6
 
1.0×
0:00
-1:01:25
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to BRING IT IN to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
Episode details
Comments

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The Lakers are 0-3 and David does not see any leadership from LeBron James and Anthony Davis

  • The 76ers are also 0-3 but David has insight from the locker room on a team that isn’t panicking

  • Adam Silver is worried about teams tanking for Victor Wembenyama, David thinks we can’t allow the creation of losing cultures

  • Michael Porter Jr. is a 6-10 scoring machine who is lost on defense, but he wants to improve on that end of the floor

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: