Lakers bad juju, 76ers optimism, and Michael Porter Jr's defense
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The Lakers are 0-3 and David does not see any leadership from LeBron James and Anthony Davis
The 76ers are also 0-3 but David has insight from the locker room on a team that isn’t panicking
Adam Silver is worried about teams tanking for Victor Wembenyama, David thinks we can’t allow the creation of losing cultures
Michael Porter Jr. is a 6-10 scoring machine who is lost on defense, but he wants to improve on that end of the floor
