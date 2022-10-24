Lakers bad juju, 76ers optimism, and Michael Porter Jr's defense

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Lakers are 0-3 and David does not see any leadership from LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The 76ers are also 0-3 but David has insight from the locker room on a team that isn’t panicking

Adam Silver is worried about teams tanking for Victor Wembenyama, David thinks we can’t allow the creation of losing cultures