Oct 31 • 59M

No more winless teams, Kyrie, and good league play

7
7
 
1.0×
0:00
-59:02
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to BRING IT IN to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
Episode details
7 comments

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The Lakers finally get their first win, and David thinks they need to capture the joy from the postgame celebration.

  • The Nets have a Kyrie Irving problem and Jarod thinks it’s time they move on.

  • David and Jarod love what they’re seeing from the Cavaliers and the Bucks.

  • The league is so good right now. Where can teams find “easy” wins?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

7