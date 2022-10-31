No more winless teams, Kyrie, and good league play
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The Lakers finally get their first win, and David thinks they need to capture the joy from the postgame celebration.
The Nets have a Kyrie Irving problem and Jarod thinks it’s time they move on.
David and Jarod love what they’re seeing from the Cavaliers and the Bucks.
The league is so good right now. Where can teams find “easy” wins?
