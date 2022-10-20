Game 1 overreactions and thoughts on the opening of the 2022-23 NBA season
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The Lakers got beat by the Warriors on opening night and David has some concerns. Does LeBron believe in this team?
Jarod was at the Nets opener against the Pelicans. He talked to David’s “sons” Pelicans assistant coaches Corey Brewer and Ryan Pannone, they are very high on the team this season.
How long will Kevin Durant be patient with Ben Simmons who David says is not an NBA player right now?
Rookies Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey looked good.
