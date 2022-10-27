Oct 27 • 1HR 1M

Coaching matters

TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Time for coaches in Brooklyn and Philadelphia to show what they can do.

  • Jarod sees a problem with the Dallas Mavericks.

  • The Suns are exactly who David thought they’d be. Still capable of winning.

  • The return of the top 5. Jarod and David each give props to the best teams in the league so far.

