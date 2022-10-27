Coaching matters
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Time for coaches in Brooklyn and Philadelphia to show what they can do.
Jarod sees a problem with the Dallas Mavericks.
The Suns are exactly who David thought they’d be. Still capable of winning.
The return of the top 5. Jarod and David each give props to the best teams in the league so far.
