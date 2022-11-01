BRING IT IN w/ Spaced Out Author Mike Prada
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector chat with the author of Spaced Out: How the NBA's Three-Point Revolution Changed Everything You Thought You Knew About Basketball, Mike Prada. They discuss:
Mike’s dad Vincent Prada
The most important character in the book
What the NBA’s three-point arc and its widespread adoption really means for basketball
What will the future of athleticism in basketball look like?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
October 31, 2022 No more winless teams, Kyrie, and good league play
October 27, 2022 Coaching matters
October 24, 2022 Lakers bad juju, 76ers optimism, and Michael Porter Jr's defense
October 20, 2022 Game 1 overreactions and thoughts on the opening of the 2022-23 NBA season
October 17, 2022 Warriors re-up Poole and Wiggins, LaMelo, win totals