Nov 1 • 45M

BRING IT IN w/ Spaced Out Author Mike Prada

6
 
1.0×
0:00
-44:45
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to BRING IT IN to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
Episode details
Comments

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector chat with the author of Spaced Out: How the NBA's Three-Point Revolution Changed Everything You Thought You Knew About Basketball, Mike Prada. They discuss:

  • Mike’s dad Vincent Prada

  • The most important character in the book

  • What the NBA’s three-point arc and its widespread adoption really means for basketball

  • What will the future of athleticism in basketball look like?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: