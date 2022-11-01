BRING IT IN w/ Spaced Out Author Mike Prada

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector chat with the author of Spaced Out: How the NBA's Three-Point Revolution Changed Everything You Thought You Knew About Basketball, Mike Prada. They discuss:

Mike’s dad Vincent Prada

The most important character in the book

What the NBA’s three-point arc and its widespread adoption really means for basketball

What will the future of athleticism in basketball look like?

