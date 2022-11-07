Nov 7 • 59M

Kyrie, trouble in Golden State, and the Lakers problem

TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The ongoing saga of Brooklyn Nets start Kyrie Irving

  • The Warriors are 0-6 on the road and Warriors Twitter is angry at James Wiseman. David says not to panic and give the team some time.

  • The Lakers look directionless, but have a player in Anthony Davis who is playing very well. What should they do?

