BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: What is the lesson of James Harden's time in Brooklyn?

Comment1Share
  
0:00
-58:38

Today on BRING IT IN—we enter a new era without Zoom or YouTube. Hopefully one of the outcomes is better audio quality? Let us know. Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

  • James Harden’s confusing 13 months in Brooklyn

  • Coach Thorpe’s accurate prediction (which he didn’t remember lol) that this union of stars would end poorly

  • How teams work around the "Stepien Rule" by trading swaps in between picks and what that future damage could look like for a franchise.

  • Put Paul Reed, Devin Vassell and Josh Primo on the list of high-potential players due to get more playing time since the trade deadline.

  • Some Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves love. WHAT?!

  • What would coach Thorpe would do with Kristaps Porzingis?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

Comment1ShareShare