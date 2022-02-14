BRING IT IN: What is the lesson of James Harden's time in Brooklyn?
|1
|0:00
|-58:38
Today on BRING IT IN—we enter a new era without Zoom or YouTube. Hopefully one of the outcomes is better audio quality? Let us know. Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:
James Harden’s confusing 13 months in Brooklyn
Coach Thorpe’s accurate prediction (which he didn’t remember lol) that this union of stars would end poorly
How teams work around the "Stepien Rule" by trading swaps in between picks and what that future damage could look like for a franchise.
Put Paul Reed, Devin Vassell and Josh Primo on the list of high-potential players due to get more playing time since the trade deadline.
Some Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves love. WHAT?!
What would coach Thorpe would do with Kristaps Porzingis?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
February 7, 2022 Luxury tax is the story
February 4, 2022 A trade idea: What if the Raptors had a real center?
January 31, 2022 David Thorpe teaches Henry Abbott what it takes to throw a good lob.
January 28, 2022 David Thorpe on Pascal Siakam.
January 24, 2022 Chris Herring, author of BLOOD IN THE GARDEN, talks New York Knicks in the 1990s.
