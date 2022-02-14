BRING IT IN: What is the lesson of James Harden's time in Brooklyn?

Today on BRING IT IN—we enter a new era without Zoom or YouTube. Hopefully one of the outcomes is better audio quality? Let us know. Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

James Harden’s confusing 13 months in Brooklyn

Coach Thorpe’s accurate prediction (which he didn’t remember lol) that this union of stars would end poorly

How teams work around the "Stepien Rule" by trading swaps in between picks and what that future damage could look like for a franchise.

Put Paul Reed, Devin Vassell and Josh Primo on the list of high-potential players due to get more playing time since the trade deadline.

Some Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves love. WHAT?!