BRING IT IN: Ugh, Kyrie

On Friday’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk Kyrie, why the Bucks can repeat, Rudy Gobert and much more.

  • Judy loves David’s Fireside Chat show Raising Winners, but she thinks there’s one piece of terrible advice he keeps giving her.

  • Hearing Kyrie Irving talk about his current situation makes David feel queasy

  • Jarod is glued into Memphis’s progress this season.

