BRING IT IN: Ugh, Kyrie
On Friday’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk Kyrie, why the Bucks can repeat, Rudy Gobert and much more.
Judy loves David’s Fireside Chat show Raising Winners, but she thinks there’s one piece of terrible advice he keeps giving her.
Hearing Kyrie Irving talk about his current situation makes David feel queasy
Jarod is glued into Memphis’s progress this season.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY October 11, 2021 Jarod crushes the dreams of swim parents everywhere.
FRIDAY October 8, 2021 Celebrating 75 years of the NBA, who would complete the NBA 50 team?
MONDAY October 4, 2021 TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe dig deep into the Ben Simmons situation—What is the real problem?
FRIDAY October 1, 2021 The side effects of “dumb jock” syndrome.
TUESDAY September 28, 2021 There’s something special about Spurs rookie Josh Primo. Why does Todd Ramasar call him a unicorn?
