BRING IT IN: Personal choice, training camps, and Ben Simmons saga

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss personal choices about vaccination intersecting with public health.

  • The side effects of “dumb jock” syndrome.

  • Is Bradley Beal’s case for refusing vaccination compelling?

  • David disapproves of one of the NBA’s new foul rules changes. He thinks it’s important to punish defensive players who jump when they’re not supposed to. 

  • Kevin Durant or Zion Williamson for MVP?

