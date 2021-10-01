BRING IT IN: Personal choice, training camps, and Ben Simmons saga
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss personal choices about vaccination intersecting with public health.
The side effects of “dumb jock” syndrome.
Is Bradley Beal’s case for refusing vaccination compelling?
David disapproves of one of the NBA’s new foul rules changes. He thinks it’s important to punish defensive players who jump when they’re not supposed to.
Kevin Durant or Zion Williamson for MVP?
