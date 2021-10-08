BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Preseason, Kyrie and Ben Simmons and NBA 75

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk about the state of the NBA this preseason.

  • Celebrating 75 years of the NBA, who would complete the NBA 50 team? David thinks Jokic already belongs on the list.

  • The distraction that is Kyrie Irving’s vaccine refusal. Maybe they don’t need him.

  • The high stakes game of chicken Ben Simmons is playing.

