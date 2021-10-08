BRING IT IN: Preseason, Kyrie and Ben Simmons and NBA 75
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk about the state of the NBA this preseason.
Celebrating 75 years of the NBA, who would complete the NBA 50 team? David thinks Jokic already belongs on the list.
The distraction that is Kyrie Irving’s vaccine refusal. Maybe they don’t need him.
The high stakes game of chicken Ben Simmons is playing.
