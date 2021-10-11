BRING IT IN: Leadership in the preseason
Preseason essentially means nothing, but it’s still fun to see that the Bulls’ new backcourt is killing it, that very big man Boban Marjanovic is leading the league in points per minute, and that Mo Bamba appears to have turned over a new leaf. Also, the Lakers remain old, the Heat are interesting, and Jarod crushes the dreams of swim parents everywhere.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY October 8, 2021 Celebrating 75 years of the NBA, who would complete the NBA 50 team?
MONDAY October 4, 2021 TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe dig deep into the Ben Simmons situation—What is the real problem?
FRIDAY October 1, 2021 The side effects of “dumb jock” syndrome.
TUESDAY September 28, 2021 There’s something special about Spurs rookie Josh Primo. Why does Todd Ramasar call him a unicorn?
MONDAY September 27, 2021 David lists his eight contenders for the title.
