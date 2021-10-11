BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Leadership in the preseason

CommentShare
  
0:00
-59:54
Twitter avatar for @TrueHoopHenry Abbott @TrueHoop
How can sports can be a force for good in your kids' lives? Parents, @coachthorpe and friends are here for you. New show launches Tuesday October 12 at NOON ET on 🔥@FiresideChatApp. RSVP right now at firesidechat.com/davidthorpe
Image

October 8th 2021

6 Retweets

Preseason essentially means nothing, but it’s still fun to see that the Bulls’ new backcourt is killing it, that very big man Boban Marjanovic is leading the league in points per minute, and that Mo Bamba appears to have turned over a new leaf. Also, the Lakers remain old, the Heat are interesting, and Jarod crushes the dreams of swim parents everywhere.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

CommentShare
← Previous