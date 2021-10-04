BRING IT IN: The 76ers' hot Simmons mess

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe dig deep into the Ben Simmons situation—What is the real problem? Is this limbo period harmful to the rest of the 76ers’ roster? How good are the 76ers without Ben Simmons? What is the solution?

But all that came after a speed round of:

What did we learn from the Nets’ crushing the Lakers in the preseason’s first game?

The Pacers’ injuries that mess with one Simmons trade option.

Don’t count on the Clippers to rush Kawhi back.

Was the Jazz roster the problem?

The Spurs are positioned to make a deal.

The NBA’s vaccination debate takes a turn.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: