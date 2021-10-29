BRING IT IN: Joakim Noah rules
|4
|0:00
|-59:54
Joakim Noah was the star of Thursday night, so Friday TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector kicked off BRING IT IN with some of David’s favorite memories of him as a Florida college player. Also:
David’s not counting out the Lakers yet, but without Horton-Tucker, David is concerned.
The new foul rules are decreasing the number of fouls taken. David says this better for game flow, but the players are going to have to get used to increased physicality.
Anthony Edwards is a treasure! Jarod loves how real Edwards is during interviews.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY October 25, 2021 There’s a reason all 30 NBA teams pay attention to David.
FRIDAY October 22, 2021 David is betting Daryl Morey has a good trade up his sleeve to handle the Ben Simmons mess.
MONDAY October 18, 2021 Now that Giannis has a title from owning the paint, more teams with top talent seem to be OK shooting 30ish 3s a game instead of 40ish or more.
FRIDAY October 15, 2021 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk Kyrie, why the Bucks can repeat, Rudy Gobert and much more.
MONDAY October 11, 2021 Jarod crushes the dreams of swim parents everywhere.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.