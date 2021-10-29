BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Joakim Noah rules

Joakim Noah was the star of Thursday night, so Friday TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector kicked off BRING IT IN with some of David’s favorite memories of him as a Florida college player. Also:

  • David’s not counting out the Lakers yet, but without Horton-Tucker, David is concerned.

  • The new foul rules are decreasing the number of fouls taken. David says this better for game flow, but the players are going to have to get used to increased physicality.

  • Anthony Edwards is a treasure! Jarod loves how real Edwards is during interviews.

