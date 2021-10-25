BRING IT IN: Scottie Barnes is GOOD
Today, after maybe being a little harsh in talking about the weather, I—Henry—note that you should subscribe to TrueHoop because David is a real basketball professional working in media—rather than a real media professional working in basketball.
It started with this Tweet, from friend of the show Chad Ford.
Toronto Raptors @RaptorsSheeeeeesh @ScottBarnes561 https://t.co/q4CTX7V2ls
Yup! Before the draft. when everybody thought Mobley and Barnes were the third-, fourth-, or fifth-best prospects, TrueHoop subscribers learned that David would take Evan Mobley with the first pick, and Scottie Barnes with the second.
These kinds of things happen all the time. Now there’s a lot of content about James Harden looking a little off.
Based on David’s preseason observations, TrueHoop subscribers learned something was up with Harden ten days ago.
We plan to continue being early to all kinds of things. Of course, no one makes perfect predictions. But there’s a reason all 30 NBA teams pay attention to David. Why not join them?
