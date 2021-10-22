BRING IT IN: NBA Overreactions and the disaster in Philly
|5
|0:00
|-1:00:10
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector giddily and wildly overreact to the first few nights of games.
David is betting Daryl Morey has a good trade up his sleeve to handle the Ben Simmons mess.
Jarod gets very enthusiastic about rookie Evan Mobley, who David called a unicorn a months ago.
David says there’s a limit to how much better a team can get in the postseason, and so the season establishes the starting floor. Right now, he thinks Nets are below sea level.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY October 18, 2021 Now that Giannis has a title from owning the paint, more teams with top talent seem to be OK shooting 30ish 3s a game instead of 40ish or more.
FRIDAY October 15, 2021 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk Kyrie, why the Bucks can repeat, Rudy Gobert and much more.
MONDAY October 11, 2021 Jarod crushes the dreams of swim parents everywhere.
FRIDAY October 8, 2021 Celebrating 75 years of the NBA, who would complete the NBA 50 team?
MONDAY October 4, 2021 TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe dig deep into the Ben Simmons situation—What is the real problem?
