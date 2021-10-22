BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: NBA Overreactions and the disaster in Philly

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector giddily and wildly overreact to the first few nights of games.

  • David is betting Daryl Morey has a good trade up his sleeve to handle the Ben Simmons mess.

  • Jarod gets very enthusiastic about rookie Evan Mobley, who David called a unicorn a months ago.

  • David says there’s a limit to how much better a team can get in the postseason, and so the season establishes the starting floor. Right now, he thinks Nets are below sea level.

