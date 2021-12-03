BRING IT IN: The Olivia Newton-John episode
Let's get physical
|4
|0:00
|-59:17
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss how more physical play leads to more fights, also maybe better games.
Jarod and David have their first basketball disagreement on Warriors vs. Suns because Jarod thinks the Suns did excellently and are a real threat. David thinks they DID do well, but it doesn’t matter because Stephen Curry is Stephen Curry.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY November 29, 2021 The idea was that the Warriors would be better this year because of the return of Klay Thompson. How are they freaking incredible before he’s even back?
WEDNESDAY November 24, 2021 TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector give thanks.
FRIDAY November 19, 2021 How much do the Lakers need LeBron?
MONDAY November 15, 2021 Henry asked David, “Who are the current NBA players who have at least a one percent chance of ever being NBA MVP, ever?”
FRIDAY November 12, 2021 David Thorpe question the 76ers’ position in the Ben Simmons’ mental health drama.
