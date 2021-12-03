BRING IT IN: The Olivia Newton-John episode

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss how more physical play leads to more fights, also maybe better games.

Jarod and David have their first basketball disagreement on Warriors vs. Suns because Jarod thinks the Suns did excellently and are a real threat. David thinks they DID do well, but it doesn’t matter because Stephen Curry is Stephen Curry.

