BRING IT IN: Thanksgiving

On a special Thanksgiving BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector give thanks for everything from Tommy Sheppard’s extension (because David sees a storm coming, and its name is Bradley Beal) to Costco green tea.

But mostly we are resoundingly thankful to you, our subscribers and viewers. Thanks, everyone. We literally couldn’t do this without you.

