BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: The NBA takes a beating

CommentShare
  
0:00
-1:00:03

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Judy’s worried for NBA players amid all the talk the game is more violent this season.

  • Henry visited the Overtime Elite facilities and considers the implications for the NBA.

  • Coaching in a pandemic: With rosters fluid, David says the trick is have plug-and-play schemes which are easily learned by new additions.

  • And: DeMar DeRozan credits Gregg Popovich with a lot of what’s going right for him this season.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

CommentShare