BRING IT IN: The NBA takes a beating

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

And: DeMar DeRozan credits Gregg Popovich with a lot of what’s going right for him this season.

Coaching in a pandemic: With rosters fluid, David says the trick is have plug-and-play schemes which are easily learned by new additions.

Henry visited the Overtime Elite facilities and considers the implications for the NBA.

Judy’s worried for NBA players amid all the talk the game is more violent this season.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

FRIDAY December 10, 2021 The good (Rudy Gobert, new HBO scripted series on the Lakers), the bad (Masai Ujiri tests positive for COVID-19), and the ugly (Anthony Davis’ bad closeout).

MONDAY December 6, 2021 David knows why the Rockets have been the first team to go from losing 15 games in a row to winning six.

FRIDAY December 3, 2021 How more physical play leads to more fights, and also maybe better games.

MONDAY November 29, 2021 The idea was that the Warriors would be better this year because of the return of Klay Thompson. How are they freaking incredible before he’s even back?