BRING IT IN: The good, bad, and the ugly

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk about the good (Rudy Gobert, new HBO scripted series on the Lakers), the bad (Masai Ujiri tests positive for COVID-19), and the ugly (Anthony Davis’ bad closeout).

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

MONDAY December 6, 2021 David knows why the Rockets have been the first team to go from losing 15 games in a row to winning six.

FRIDAY December 3, 2021 How more physical play leads to more fights, and also maybe better games.

MONDAY November 29, 2021 The idea was that the Warriors would be better this year because of the return of Klay Thompson. How are they freaking incredible before he’s even back?

WEDNESDAY November 24, 2021 TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector give thanks.