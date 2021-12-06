BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: December 6, 2021

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

  • A little shift in Stephen Curry’s 2-point shooting.

  • David knows why the Rockets have been the first team to go from losing 15 games in a row to winning six.

  • Lots of talk about the Blazers’ strange weekend, Neil Olshey’s firing, and options to reset. Henry wonders, with the Timbers in the MLS Cup, if now is the first time since 1970 that the Blazers aren’t the most popular team in Portland?

