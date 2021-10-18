BRING IT IN: 3s aren't everything anymore

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe chop up some preseason data and note that the Warriors took a ton of 3s, and hit a ton of 3s … and barely had a top ten preseason offense. Now that Giannis has a title from owning the paint, more teams with top talent seem, perhaps, to be OK shooting 30ish 3s a game instead of 40ish or more. It’s an interesting early signal.

And, Henry, David, and Jarod discuss David’s projected win totals for every NBA team.

