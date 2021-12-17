BRING IT IN: It feels like March 2020

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss COVID and the NBA. Cases are rising again. How will this impact the league? Also:

What are some trades David and Jarod would like to see?

COVID protocols are forcing teams to get creative to get the most out of the players that are actually making it on the court.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

MONDAY December 13, 2021 Judy’s worried for NBA players amid all the talk the game is more violent this season.

FRIDAY December 10, 2021 The good (Rudy Gobert, new HBO scripted series on the Lakers), the bad (Masai Ujiri tests positive for COVID-19), and the ugly (Anthony Davis’ bad closeout).

MONDAY December 6, 2021 David knows why the Rockets have been the first team to go from losing 15 games in a row to winning six.

FRIDAY December 3, 2021 How more physical play leads to more fights, and also maybe better games.