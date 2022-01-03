BRING IT IN: Happy new year

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe took a speed tour of the NBA’s COVID status, then visited topics like:

and the likelihood of a Bucks vs. Suns Finals rematch.

why the Cavaliers should trade Kevin Love,

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

December 20, 2021 TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector offer gifts for each team in the NBA

FRIDAY December 17, 2021 COVID protocols are forcing teams to get creative to get the most out of the players that are actually making it on the court.

MONDAY December 13, 2021 Judy’s worried for NBA players amid all the talk the game is more violent this season.

FRIDAY December 10, 2021 The good (Rudy Gobert, new HBO scripted series on the Lakers), the bad (Masai Ujiri tests positive for COVID-19), and the ugly (Anthony Davis’ bad closeout).