BRING IT IN: Happy new year

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe took a speed tour of the NBA’s COVID status, then visited topics like:

  • Kyrie’s reported return,

  • Luka’s return,

  • LeBron-as-center,

  • the Warriors,

  • why the Cavaliers should trade Kevin Love,

  • the Bulls’ ascension,

  • and the likelihood of a Bucks vs. Suns Finals rematch.

