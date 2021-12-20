BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Gifts for every team

On our FINAL BRING IT IN of 2021, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector offer gifts for each team in the NBA.

  • For the Nets, Pfizer or Moderna?

  • For the Celtics, the spirit of Red Auerbach in the body of Robert Williams.

  • For the Mavericks, a moment of pause for Luka Doncic.

