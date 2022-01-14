BRING IT IN: Bucks are David's pick

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discussed:

James Wiseman reportedly needed additional knee surgery in December, and Jarod wonders how on earth this was kept secret from us for so long.

David and Jarod contemplated where Jerami Grant should land. David’s idea has him joining the Grizzlies.

The Bucks are David’s favorite to win the title still, and it’s all about good habits.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

January 11, 2022 The Warriors, Suns, Heat, and Jazz were no one’s pick before the season, but now … are they really the favorites?

January 10, 2022 Chris Jones and his new book The Eye Test: A Case for Human Creativity in the Age of Analytics.

January 7, 2022 Triumphant return of Kyrie Irving, Zion rehabbing away from the Pelicans, the Blazers train wreck and more.

January 3, 2022 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe took a speed tour of the NBA’s COVID status.

December 20, 2021 TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector offer gifts for each team in the NBA