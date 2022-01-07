BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: All-Star and trade season

Comment1Share
  
0:00
-59:47

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss the triumphant return of Kyrie Irving, Zion rehabbing away from the Pelicans, the Blazers train wreck and more.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

Comment1ShareShare