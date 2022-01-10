BRING IT IN: Chris Jones
Hilarious man, author of The Eye Test
|0:00
|-59:58
Today on a special BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe speak with Chris Jones, a former writer-at-large for Esquire magazine, winner of two National Magazine Awards and author of the new book The Eye Test: A Case for Human Creativity in the Age of Analytics.
It was a lot of fun! Jones argues that data’s supremacy in our daily lives has led to a dangerous strain of anti-expertise and not enough reliance on the wisdom of experience. Henry wanted Jones to show him where, on the bear, the data hurt him.
Then Jones told a crazy tale about being choked out by Connor McGregor and another about why Canadians are more like angry wet koalas than you might have thought.
