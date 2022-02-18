A much needed All-Star break

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector discuss:

Ime Udoka and taking time with young coaches.

All-Star weekend—Coach Thorpe is not a fan, particularly of the Rising Stars game.

Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo out on a show on national TV Thursday night. The three best players right now are all seven footers and not American, what should we make of that?

Is Ja Morant the best American player at his age since LeBron? Coach Thorpe thinks so. Jarod adds in another player who belongs in the discussion.

The All-Star break is a chance to reset, what should coaches do during the break to prepare for the stretch run?