A much needed All-Star break

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector discuss:

  • Ime Udoka and taking time with young coaches.

  • All-Star weekend—Coach Thorpe is not a fan, particularly of the Rising Stars game.

  • Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo out on a show on national TV Thursday night.

    • The three best players right now are all seven footers and not American, what should we make of that?

  • Is Ja Morant the best American player at his age since LeBron? Coach Thorpe thinks so. Jarod adds in another player who belongs in the discussion.

  • The All-Star break is a chance to reset, what should coaches do during the break to prepare for the stretch run?

  • The 2023-24 season will be the end of the current CBA. Changes are coming and the owners will want some control back. What changes should be made?

    • Jarod and Coach Thorpe agree on abolishing the draft, a 58-game regular season, with in-season style tournaments. Jarod also thinks all contracts should be 2+1 deals with mutual opt-ins.

