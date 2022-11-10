Nov 10 • 1HR 3M
Vibe checks, resurgence in Cleveland, top five
TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
Episode details
Comments
TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The best story in the NBA
The vibes in Minnesota and Brooklyn are very different. What is David seeing?
How good are the Cleveland Cavaliers? Jarod is really high on them. Is David?
The Lakers have some problems and David is ready to admit he was wrong about them.
Top 5 teams in the NBA right now
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
November 9, 2022 Professors Babak Somekh and Carl Suddler
November 7, 2022 Kyrie, trouble in Golden State, and the Lakers problem
November 3, 2022 Recovering NBA writer and podcaster Haley O'Shaughnessy
November 1, 2022 BRING IT IN w/ Spaced Out Author Mike Prada
October 31, 2022 No more winless teams, Kyrie, and good league play