Vibe checks, resurgence in Cleveland, top five

TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The best story in the NBA

  • The vibes in Minnesota and Brooklyn are very different. What is David seeing?

  • How good are the Cleveland Cavaliers? Jarod is really high on them. Is David?

  • The Lakers have some problems and David is ready to admit he was wrong about them.

  • Top 5 teams in the NBA right now

