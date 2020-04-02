BRING IT IN: David Epstein

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with David Epstein, the author of the New York Times best seller Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World, and of the New York Times best seller The Sports Gene. He was a former senior writer at Sports Illustrated.

He talked about the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project, which is experimenting with using plasma of people who have recovered from the coronavirus to heal sick patients. He also talks about parenting, his research about child sports prodigies like Tiger Woods, and challenge diversity in athlete development.

Here’s the archived video:

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: