BRING IT IN: David Epstein

|0:00
|-59:26
Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with David Epstein, the author of the New York Times best seller Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World, and of the New York Times best seller The Sports Gene. He was a former senior writer at Sports Illustrated.
He talked about the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project, which is experimenting with using plasma of people who have recovered from the coronavirus to heal sick patients. He also talks about parenting, his research about child sports prodigies like Tiger Woods, and challenge diversity in athlete development.
Here’s the archived video:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY APRIL 1, 2020 Daniel Coyle on the qualities of leadership in extraordinary times, like vulnerability, courage, and the importance of creating a culture where everyone feels safe.
TUESDAY MARCH 31, 2020 Dana Smith, Senior Writer for Elemental at Medium answers TrueHoop’s questions about the coronavirus. Like: if you shoot around in an empty gym, can you spread the virus to the next person who comes through? She answers that and more.
MONDAY MARCH 30, 2020 Professional basketball player Bobby Jones live from his almost windowless apartment in Verona, Italy, where he has been quarantined for weeks making original videos you want to see.
FRIDAY MARCH 27, 2020 Former NBA player Greivis Vasquez talks about his journey from the blossoming pandemic in Italy to the safety of his family in Florida.
THURSDAY MARCH 26, 2020 Pistons head coach Dwane Casey discusses how long it will take to turn gameplay back on, coaching young players, how to draft remotely, and the grit of players like Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 25, 2020 The next wave of NBA coaching is international, according to head coach of the Erie BayHawks Ryan Pannone.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post