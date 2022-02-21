BRING IT IN: Coach Thorpe visits Duke

Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

David’s big weekend at Duke. Is Coach Thorpe a secret Dukie?

The All-Star game was this past weekend there was some cool stuff on the floor, but comments by LeBron James off the floor made headlines.

Could LeBron return to the Cavaliers? Do they even want him?

What are the chances LeBron and his son Bronny play together?

Henry thinks the current system with players being able to decide where they play is not as problematic as we might think…

Chris Paul is out 6-8 weeks for the Phoenix Suns, but it might be a good thing?