BRING IT IN: Coach Thorpe visits Duke
|0:00
|-51:53
Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:
David’s big weekend at Duke. Is Coach Thorpe a secret Dukie?
The All-Star game was this past weekend there was some cool stuff on the floor, but comments by LeBron James off the floor made headlines.
Could LeBron return to the Cavaliers? Do they even want him?
What are the chances LeBron and his son Bronny play together?
Henry thinks the current system with players being able to decide where they play is not as problematic as we might think…
Chris Paul is out 6-8 weeks for the Phoenix Suns, but it might be a good thing?
Coaches getting into it with one another in college. How do we fix this?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
February 18, 2022 A much needed All-Star break
February 14, 2022 What is the lesson of James Harden's time in Brooklyn?
February 7, 2022 Luxury tax is the story
February 4, 2022 A trade idea: What if the Raptors had a real center?
January 31, 2022 David Thorpe teaches Henry Abbott what it takes to throw a good lob.
