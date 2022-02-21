BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Coach Thorpe visits Duke

Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

  • David’s big weekend at Duke. Is Coach Thorpe a secret Dukie?

  • The All-Star game was this past weekend there was some cool stuff on the floor, but comments by LeBron James off the floor made headlines.

  • Could LeBron return to the Cavaliers? Do they even want him?

  • What are the chances LeBron and his son Bronny play together?

  • Henry thinks the current system with players being able to decide where they play is not as problematic as we might think…

  • Chris Paul is out 6-8 weeks for the Phoenix Suns, but it might be a good thing?

  • Coaches getting into it with one another in college. How do we fix this?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

