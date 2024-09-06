Thorpe’s 2024-2025 contenders: Boston Celtics
The mountain just got a lot steeper
BY DAVID THORPE
We have been profiling eight contenders that, according to David Thorpe, have a legitimate chance of winning the 2024-2025 NBA title.
To no one’s surprise, David’s top contender for the 2024-2025 title is the Boston Celtics. The reigning champs boasted the league’s best offense and second-best defense last season. Their star-studded starting unit is still intact, and virtually everyone that contributed to winning the banner is back.
In other words, what could keep the Celtics from repeating? David has some thoughts.
Boston Celtics
Regular season prediction: 57-25
