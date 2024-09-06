BY DAVID THORPE

The Celtics’ dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown spearheaded Boston’s dominant title run last season. Winning back-to-back titles will be the biggest challenge either has ever faced. MADDIE MEYER/GETTY IMAGES

We have been profiling eight contenders that, according to David Thorpe, have a legitimate chance of winning the 2024-2025 NBA title. Miss one? Catch up here:

To no one’s surprise, David’s top contender for the 2024-2025 title is the Boston Celtics. The reigning champs boasted the league’s best offense and second-best defense last season. Their star-studded starting unit is still intact, and virtually everyone that contributed to winning the banner is back.

In other words, what could keep the Celtics from repeating? David has some thoughts.

Boston Celtics

Regular season prediction: 57-25