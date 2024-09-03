BY DAVID THORPE

The Knicks have bolstered their core of former Villanova stars. SARAH STIER/GETTY IMAGES

We are profiling eight contenders that, according to David Thorpe, have a legitimate chance of winning the 2024-2025 NBA title. Miss one? Catch up here:

David’s top four kicks off with the New York Knicks. He loves the roster and New York’s addition of Mikal Bridges to an already loaded roster led by All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson.

But leaning hard on his stars has always been head coach Tom Thibodeau’s defining trait. There’s little question Thibs will lead this team to the playoffs, but Knicks fans have to wonder how much gas this team will have left in the tank come April 2025.

New York Knicks

Regular season prediction: 54-28