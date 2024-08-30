Thorpe’s 2024-2025 contenders: Dallas Mavericks
Have they found the missing piece of the puzzle?
BY DAVID THORPE
The Dallas Mavericks come in as David’s “five-seed.”
After running into a Boston buzzsaw in last year’s Finals, the Mavs return with a few new pieces—including legendary shooter Klay Thompson—to complement transcendental offensive forces Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. But will adding Klay cost the Mavs too much on the defensive end?
Dallas Mavericks
Regular season prediction: 51-31
