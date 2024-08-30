BY DAVID THORPE

Luka Dončić will depend on Kyrie Irving and company to help him get the Mavs back to the NBA Finals. SAM HODDE/GETTY IMAGES

We are profiling eight contenders that, according to David Thorpe, have a legitimate chance of winning the 2024-2025 NBA title. Miss one? Catch up here:

The Dallas Mavericks come in as David’s “five-seed.”

After running into a Boston buzzsaw in last year’s Finals, the Mavs return with a few new pieces—including legendary shooter Klay Thompson—to complement transcendental offensive forces Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. But will adding Klay cost the Mavs too much on the defensive end?

Dallas Mavericks

Regular season prediction: 51-31