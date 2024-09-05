Thorpe’s 2024-2025 contenders: Oklahoma City Thunder
The best team in the West got even better
BY DAVID THORPE
After winning the top seed in last year’s Western Conference playoffs, a playoff loss to the Mavericks exposed key gaps in the Thunder’s rebounding and defensive depth. This summer, OKC plugged those gaps by acquiring Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.
The question now isn’t whether the Thunder can repeat as the West’s best regular-season team, but if they can translate 82-game success into an NBA title.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Regular season prediction: 57-25
