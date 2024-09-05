BY DAVID THORPE

All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) led the Thunder to the top of the West last season, but Oklahoma City fell short in the playoffs. Can a reinforced roster propel OKC into the NBA Finals? TIM HEITMAN/GETTY IMAGES

We have been profiling eight contenders that, according to David Thorpe, have a legitimate chance of winning the 2024-2025 NBA title. Miss one? Catch up here:

After winning the top seed in last year’s Western Conference playoffs, a playoff loss to the Mavericks exposed key gaps in the Thunder’s rebounding and defensive depth. This summer, OKC plugged those gaps by acquiring Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.

The question now isn’t whether the Thunder can repeat as the West’s best regular-season team, but if they can translate 82-game success into an NBA title.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Regular season prediction: 57-25