Thorpe’s 2024-2025 contenders: Minnesota Timberwolves
Can lockdown defense offset their lack of depth?
BY DAVID THORPE
We are profiling eight contenders that, according to David Thorpe, have a legitimate chance of winning the 2024-2025 NBA title. Check out David’s previous profiles here:
(8) Denver Nuggets
(7) Indiana Pacers
Next come the Minnesota Timberwolves, who, behind the league’s best defense, reached the Western Conference finals last season.
David loves their odds, but he’s a little concerned about the Wolves’ youthful reserves—and a couple core veterans who are a bit long in the tooth.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Regular season prediction: 50-32
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to TrueHoop to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.