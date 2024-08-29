BY DAVID THORPE

(L-R) Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and Rudy Gobert lead a Timberwolves squad with a chance to win the West. TIM NWACHUKWU/GETTY IMAGES

We are profiling eight contenders that, according to David Thorpe, have a legitimate chance of winning the 2024-2025 NBA title. Check out David’s previous profiles here:

Next come the Minnesota Timberwolves, who, behind the league’s best defense, reached the Western Conference finals last season.

David loves their odds, but he’s a little concerned about the Wolves’ youthful reserves—and a couple core veterans who are a bit long in the tooth.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Regular season prediction: 50-32