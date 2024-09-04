BY DAVID THORPE

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid have a new star teammate in Philadelphia. Is Paul George to Embiid reaching—and winning—the Eastern Conference finals? MITCHELL LEFF/GETTY IMAGES

We have been profiling eight contenders that, according to David Thorpe, have a legitimate chance of winning the 2024-2025 NBA title. Miss one? Catch up here:

David’s third-rated contender, the Philadelphia 76ers, fresh off a summer roster overhaul, now feature six-time All-NBA wing Paul George alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But David likes one move even more …

Is this the year Embiid and company finally break through?

Philadelphia 76ers

Regular season prediction: 54-28