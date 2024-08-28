BY DAVID THORPE
We are profiling eight contenders that, according to David Thorpe, have a legitimate chance of winning the 2024-2025 NBA title.
David kicked things off with his “eighth-seeded” contender, the Denver Nuggets.
We move now to the Indiana Pacers—David’s seven-seed. In last year’s playoffs, the Pacers zoomed past the Bucks and outlasted the Knicks to earn a matchup with the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.
With All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton, two-time All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam, and the league’s most effective bench, the Pacers will have their sights set on winning a chip.
Indiana Pacers
Regular season prediction: 50-32
