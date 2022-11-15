Nov 15 • 1HR 17M

Lost in the Game: A Book about Basketball author Thomas Beller

6
 
On today’s episode Henry Abbott and Abigail Smithson have a funny and enlightening conversation with acclaimed author and journalist Thomas Beller about his new book, Lost in the Game: A Book About Basketball.

  • What makes Nikola Jokic so fascinating?

  • What happened when Tom drove Henry around on the back of his Vespa through New Orleans?

