Lost in the Game: A Book about Basketball author Thomas Beller
On today’s episode Henry Abbott and Abigail Smithson have a funny and enlightening conversation with acclaimed author and journalist Thomas Beller about his new book, Lost in the Game: A Book About Basketball.
What makes Nikola Jokic so fascinating?
What happened when Tom drove Henry around on the back of his Vespa through New Orleans?
