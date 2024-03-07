Karl-Anthony Towns' injury

PODCAST: How the Wolves adjust, 3 pointers, and Tyrese Haliburton
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Mar 7, 2024
Transcript

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • TrueHoop founder and CEO Henry Abbott was at the Sloan conference last week and wrote an article about 3s. Are they overvalued?

  • Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been struggling lately, David wrote an article on how to get him back on track. 

  • Karl-Anthony Towns has a meniscus injury and is out indefinitely, what's next for the Timberwolves?

  • Top 5 NBA teams right now

