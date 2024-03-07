Karl-Anthony Towns' injury

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

TrueHoop founder and CEO Henry Abbott was at the Sloan conference last week and wrote an article about 3s. Are they overvalued?

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been struggling lately, David wrote an article on how to get him back on track.

Karl-Anthony Towns has a meniscus injury and is out indefinitely, what's next for the Timberwolves?

Top 5 NBA teams right now

