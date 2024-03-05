BY DAVID THORPE

Lately, the light has disappeared from Tyrese Haliburton’s game. DYLAN BUELL/GETTY IMAGES

With four minutes to go against the Spurs on Sunday, Tyrese Haliburton found himself in a familiar playmaking spot on the right side of the court with just over four minutes to play.

Teammate Myles Turner’s defender, 7-4 phenom Victor Wembanyama, obstructed Haliburton’s path to the rim. Normally, Haliburton would dance with his dribble, giving Turner time to clear out and take the giant shot-blocker with him, then accelerate into open space for a jumper or floater—or take his beloved side-step 3.

Lately, though, there’s been little dancing, and Haliburton—after missing all six of his 3s in his last game—had already missed all six he’d taken in this one. He took two rapid dribbles going nowhere, passed to Turner, and watched as Turner attempted to drive against the best defensive center in the league. It was hard to tell which hurt Haliburton worse: giving the ball away in such a big moment, or Turner being called for a travel.

Against the Spurs, who own the worst record in the West, the Pacers hoped to bounce back from a 27-point loss to the Pelicans. But the game belonged to Wembanyama, and Haliburton’s troubles since the All-Star break continued.

In many ways, Haliburton is a magical byproduct of Stephen Curry’s success. Steph changed our perception of “a crazy shot,” and coming of age in the Curry era, Haliburton has learned to make his own magic.

Though no one should copy his shooting form, Haliburton shares Curry’s otherworldly ability to make shots no one has any business making—and he’s been doing it for years.

But Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, ironically, due to his ability to make plays at the rim. Defenses can’t simply get Curry off the 3-point line; he can kill you at the rim off the dribble, pass, or cut.

Like Curry, Haliburton excels at recognizing available and forming seams, and at using his eyes or a pass fakes to create seams—and then finish. Though he’s not explosive, Haliburton’s crafty around the rim and excels at manipulating the ball as he drifts through the air.

Haliburton looked down after missing important shots down the stretch against the Pelicans, and he was visibly distraught against the Spurs. You could see it on his face: I can’t even make a layup. We’ve all been there: Haliburton’s lost confidence.

In those two games, Haliburton was 4-of-23 from the field; he’s 5-of-31 from 3 over his past five games. The left hamstring might be a lingering concern, and hosting an All-Star break is anything but restful. But exceptional performances, especially against the Knicks and Mavericks since the break, have me thinking there’s something more.

Their star’s diminished brightness has brought dark times to Indy. However, with another road game tonight against Luka Dončić and the Mavs, let’s focus on what can be resolved—and how.