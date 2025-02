The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Do the red hot Rockets have a chance?

Young phenom Amen Thompson

The Pacers are rolling

The Grizzlies have a core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and ,…. what else will it take to contend?

David's article on how teams need to rethink their approach to the draft