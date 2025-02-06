Trade deadline reactions, part one

Playback speed
1

PODCAST: Luka, AD, Jimmy, Fox, Ingram, Khris, Kuz, more
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Feb 06, 2025
The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • How David helps his players manage trade season

  • The impact of the Luka Dončić for Anthony Davis trade

  • Henry Abbott's fantastic article on Mavericks' owner Miriam Adelson

  • Warriors trade for Jimmy Butler

  • The Spurs’ future with Wemby, De'Aaron Fox, and Devin Vassell

  • The Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram to the Raptors. Is the teardown on?

  • The Bucks swap Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma, David thinks it won't be long before Giannis wants out

  • The Grizzlies are the #2 seed in the west and Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing at an All-NBA level

  • Top 5 NBA teams right now

