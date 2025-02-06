Trade deadline reactions, part one

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

How David helps his players manage trade season

The impact of the Luka Dončić for Anthony Davis trade

Henry Abbott's fantastic article on Mavericks' owner Miriam Adelson

Warriors trade for Jimmy Butler

The Spurs’ future with Wemby, De'Aaron Fox, and Devin Vassell

The Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram to the Raptors. Is the teardown on?

The Bucks swap Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma, David thinks it won't be long before Giannis wants out

The Grizzlies are the #2 seed in the west and Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing at an All-NBA level