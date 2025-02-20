The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

Today on the TrueHoop podcast author and coach Steve Magness joins us to discuss his new book Win the Inside Game: How to Move from Surviving to Thriving, and Free Yourself Up to Perform.

I believe Steve must know something about getting things done, mostly because his work is mired In deep research. But also, in reality, Steve is a dad of two young kids, a husband, a coach of elite runners, the co-founder of the excellent Growth Equation, he just ran a 5-minute mile pushing a baby stroller, and somehow he just cranks out great books all the time, including Do Hard Things, The Science of Running, and he co-authored the Passion Paradox, and Peak Performance.

This book begins with an episode, in 2012, when Steve became a PED whistleblower at a Nike-backed elite running group. He talks about how to be part of a group without losing your self. One study he references includes the line “tribe determines morality more than morality determines tribe” which … feels poignant way beyond sports. And he has practical suggestions about how to improve, including knitting!

