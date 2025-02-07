Trade deadline reactions, part two

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Cavaliers bolstering their title chances by acquiring De'Andre Hunter

The Hawks are shedding salary, do these deals mean they are moving on from Trae Young?

The Nets and Ben Simmons are working on buyout. Does he have a future in the NBA?

The Grizzlies moved on from Marcus Smart in anticipation of signing Jaren Jackson Jr. to a supermax extension

