3-pointers pack a huge analytical punch, but they don’t draw a lot of free throws. A new analysis finds free throws matter a hell of a lot. GREG NELSON/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED/GETTY IMAGES

The MIT Sloan Sports Analytics conference has long been the epicenter of the dorky insight that everyone ridicules at first, but which later changes everything about the league.

The most obvious example of this is 3-pointers. Back when Sloan began, Daryl Morey was an assistant GM for the Rockets. He united with former Harvard point guard Jessica Gelman (and CEO of the influential Kraft Analytics Group) to launch a conference where, in the early years, one thing nearly every analyst agreed on was that NBA teams should shoot more 3s.

At the time, teams shot 16 per game, and no team ran a lot of plays designed to end in a 3. Three-pointers were like paper plates at a fancy party—you used them if you ran out of better options.

There were so many ways to make the case. I remember Wayne Winston, one of the inventors of adjusted plus-minus, telling me that his numbers revealed something magical about lineups with three-or-more 3-point shooters. They overperformed in ways that he couldn’t explain.

Three-pointers were once ignored, banned, or marginalized by coaches because they were too risky, too gimmicky, too uncertain. Tom Haberstroh wrote an incredible story about the league’s history of maligning the 3. Everyone said stuff like “live by the 3, die by the 3.”

But it turned out that was just a big fat barrel of poppycock and instead those closed-minded coaches were 35 years into dying without 3s, which proved to be a magical cure for what ailed every NBA offense. John Hollinger made an airtight case: The number of 3s your team attempted per game (not made, attempted) were useful in predicting how many games your team won.

Do you know how strong a medicine has to be to make everything better?

Sometimes people summarize the math as 3 is greater than 2, but it was never so basic.

What we came to understand is that an array of talented shooters, spread across great distances, breaks the defense in a lot of ways, but mostly by keeping them from protecting the paint meaningfully.

The coach who really deserves credit for figuring this out is Mike D’Antoni, whose Suns set records for shooting 3s—even as he sometimes says that all they ever really wanted to do was get more layups. It was a scheme to make room around the rim, and when you do that, offenses just get better. There’s some Art of War going on here: The more the defense is spread out all across the countryside, the easier you can attack anywhere.

The year that Sloan began, Steve Nash won the MVP for directing an attack where the Suns attempted 26 3s per game. That number blew people’s minds, until the Warriors broke the record a couple of seasons later. Then somebody re-broke it almost every year, until the 2014-2015 season when Morey’s Rockets shot an insane 33 per game and finished second in the West, while the Warriors—once seen as a gimmicky 3-point shooting team—began winning a cluster of three titles in four years. By 2016-2017, every team in the league shot at least 20 a game, with Morey’s Rockets shooting an unthinkable 40 a game.

(This, by the way, is why most retired players are wrong that they’d crush in today’s NBA. Ask Carmelo Anthony; it’s hard as hell to be an average defender today. Defenses just don’t have jobs anymore for pretty big guys who aren’t elite movers. If you can’t protect the rim at an elite level, you need to move like a velociraptor to stifle attacks in the paint one instant and in the corner a second later. If you’re a little stiff in the hips, or can’t change directions quickly, some youngster on the bench will take your minutes. Also, now almost everyone has to be able to shoot 3s. Buck Williams, Juwan Howard, Dale Davis … there’s a kind of player we barely have anymore.)

Then the Warriors won titles setting records for 3s, the Rockets had historic offenses, the Heat switched how they played around LeBron, and just about all of the best teams in the league shot quantities of 3s that would make Larry Brown blush.

That’s the world we live in now. It was once alarming that any team took 30 3s a game; now there is not a single team that averaging fewer than 30. The league-dominating Celtics are taking 42 a game.

In 1984, only one team—the Jazz—made more than 100 3s. The Celtics have made about a thousand (997 as of today) with 21 games left in the regular season.

It’s case closed: The people who hated the 3s were wrong.

All along, there has been a theoretical question: How much is too much? When does the pendulum swing the other way? It’s not simple to answer. There have been some mathematical models suggesting it might be about here and now. But the teams shooting the most seem to be doing well. By this point, most teams seem confident the ideal number of 3s is somewhere between “lots” and “a ton.” (What maniac would tell an open Stephen Curry to cool it?)

But in the windowless research-paper room of last weekend’s 2024 MIT Sloan conference two guys from Syracuse had a good question: What about free throws?

Players are almost never fouled shooting 3-pointers, but get fouled driving to the hoop all the time. How does that change the analysis?

Why in the hell didn’t somebody ask that sooner? A secondary lesson of the Sloan conference has long been that free throws are incredibly important. There’s a reason stat geeky teams like Morey’s Rockets covet heavily fouled players like James Harden. Fouls don’t just goose up your point total with free throws. They also get opponents into foul trouble, which, evidence proves, makes them play more timid defense at least, and maybe forces stars to the bench with foul trouble. And if you draw enough of them, they earn “the bonus,” which is essentially a period of extra free throws, which analysis shows, is like dumping gasoline on the quaint campfire of your team’s offense.

To better account for the value of free throws, geeks long ago came up with a smart thing called True Shooting percentage. I love it and have been using it for more than a decade. Field goal percentage is basically stupid, because it treats 3-pointers and 2-pointers the same. But if you shoot 45 percent taking all 2-pointers, you’re bad enough your team would prefer that almost anybody else shoot. But if you shoot 45 percent taking all 3-pointers, your team could ride you to an NBA title. So they made Effective Field Goal percentage, which weights 3-pointers more heavily.

But that missed the hard work of getting fouled and shooting free throws–which True Shooting Percentage adds in. It changes things a bit. With the old field goal percentage, all of the best shooters in the league were huge men who only ever shot around the rim; they were widely considered such bad shooters their teams didn’t really let them “shoot” so much as dunk.

Effective Field Goal percentage let players like Stephen Curry crack the leaderboard, which seemed appropriate. And then True Shooting percentage made way for heroic playoff scorers like Ray Allen and Chauncey Billups. It felt we were getting a little closer to measuring what mattered.

Kirk Goldsberry, StatMuse, Luke Bornn and many others are years into making delightful charts showing where the most effective shots are taken. (Goldsberry rode those charts into a job as vice president for strategic research for the San Antonio Spurs.) A certain shorthand has emerged, memorialized in the name of the respected advanced stats website Dunks and Threes. There are exceptions (like Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki from the midrange), but mostly the charts say that the most productive shots are at the rim or nowhere near it. And mostly, that’s where players started shooting.

For this new paper, Syracuse’s Dr. Justin Ehrlich and Dr. Shane Sanders did a mountain of work to figure out how to add free throws intelligently into the shot chart. As there are more than 50,000 free throws in a typical NBA season, it’s not surprising to learn that this addition made a difference.

The bottom line is that Ehrlich and Sanders find that teams are a half-decade into hurting themselves by shooting too many 3s. “We find a significant and deepening three-point dispremium at the league level since the 2018-19 season,” they write. “In 2021-22, this dispremium swelled to -0.066 points per three-point shot or roughly a point less for each three-point shot. Despite these findings, we observe that league wide three-point shot volume has continued to rise dramatically.”

“We're correcting some distortions from the conventional shot chart,” Dr. Sanders told me after his presentation. “When we do that, we find that we're actually a solid five years into the 3-point dispremium era.” (Did you know the word dispremium? I just learned it.)

The Syracuse researchers took a page out of Hollinger’s book and said, essentially, you’ll win more if you choose more efficient shots. What’s changed is the definition of efficient shots. It used to be simply 3s—now it’s about shots that earn you, the shooter, the most likely points when your shooting ability, and free throws, are factored in. For some players that’s 3s; for others it’s dunks; for many it’s a return to the mid-range.

As someone who works with David Thorpe, I smiled through much of the presentation. David’s years into noticing that NBA defenses, so focused on 3s, have opened up room in what Thorpe calls “the second box,” the half of the painted area just beneath the free-throw line.

Why was Thorpe so confident that was a smart target? Because, Thorpe explains, he read in Dean Smith’s book in 1987 that his team's number-one goal was to get fouled. While any open makable shot is good, Thorpe’s seeing data that shots in the paint simply draw more whistles.

“The game is ballet everywhere,” Thorpe says, “but it’s a fight in the middle.” He trains his players to fight.

I talked through Thorpe’s second-box approach with Dr. Sanders, who loved it. If your team made a one-percent improvement in its shot selection, in the researchers’ model, you could expect 1.64 more wins per regular season.

Interestingly, this was doable without adding to payroll. “It just seems to be related to the coaches or the analytics staffs’ ability to say, ‘Hey, don't shoot from there anymore,’” says Dr. Sanders. “Or, ‘Let's run this action and it gets better shots.’”

Trae Young’s True Shot Chart from 2018-2019.

You can mess around with their new shot charts and learn all kinds of interesting things. Corner 3s have long been revered as efficient, for instance, but don’t stand out here, because those are so often open people catching, shooting, and not getting fouled. Meanwhile, in some seasons super-skilled players like James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Trae Young have glowing, red-hot scoring from spots well behind the 3-point line, which doesn’t make sense until you realize that the stepback 3 is the 3 most likely to draw a foul—leading to points-rich outcomes like three free throws or four-point plays.

It begs a question that’s tough to study: Shooting lots of 3s empowers your offense by spreading the defense out, creating the layups and dunks that Mike D’Antoni says he wanted all along. That happens at 40 3s per game, but would it happen at 35? 30? At what point do sweet-shooting teams find driving difficult because the paint has been re-filled with defenders?

A few years ago in Milwaukee, Mike Budenholzer pioneered a defense that some teams are now employing effectively: letting opponents shoot 3s in the name of better protecting the paint. Some nights opponents get hot and that approach looks looks terrible, but often it’s genius. And now we know it might reflect a refined understanding of where the best shots are.

Dr. Sanders hasn’t studied it in great detail, and notes it all depends on personnel and strategy, but speculates that the ideal number of 3s per NBA game is probably in low-to-mid thirties–or in other words where the league was five years ago.

Another confounding factor is the Celtics. They shoot the most 3s of all time and barely ever lose. How does that work? In part: with exceptional defense which the Celtics get into extra-quickly by having so many of their offensive players in position to shoot 3s, which also makes them closer to getting back on defense.

In other words, perhaps the Celtics could have a slightly better offense, but it might come at a cost to their defense. And so maximizing wins, with their personnel, might not be the same as optimizing the quality of their field goal attempts. It also takes a lot of energy, and injury risk, to draw fouls. The Celtics are 19th in the NBA in free throws attempted. It will be interesting to see if they put more emphasis on drawing fouls in the playoffs.

Much of what I’ve learned through the years at the Sloan conference—Shane Battier is secretly an All-Star, for instance—lands with quizzical looks from typical NBA players. At the 2024 MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, the topic shifted to the heart of NBA hoops.

Carmelo Anthony’s subtle trickery enchanted elite athletes, but all those inefficient, contested 2-pointers seemed outdated in the advanced analytics context. Now here comes a piece of news from Carmelo’s alma mater that puts a new lens on the analysis. Yes, it's worth going to a lot of trouble to get the referees to send you to the line. Yes it’s worth spending an offseason working on the ref mind games that have always obsessed the likes of LeBron James, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Dean Smith.

For a long time, prejudice from old-timers made 2-pointers too common in NBA basketball, and 3-pointers too scarce. We’ve come a long way. Now we know the truth lays somewhere in the middle.

