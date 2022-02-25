BRING IT IN: Who's ready for the stretch run?
|0:00
|-59:21
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector discuss:
TrueHoop piece on Putin and the Ukraine invasion
How good is Bronny James? Coach Thorpe sees glimpses of two current NBA All-Stars in his game.
Are the Timberwolves actually good at basketball?
What’s the key to the Grizzlies half-court offensive success in the playoffs? HINT: It involves Jarod’s guy Jaren Jackson Jr.
The League MVP is legitimately a four-man race and DeMar DeRozan is more than worthy
The Zion Williamson Pelicans situation isn’t good.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
February 21, 2022 Coach Thorpe visits Duke
February 18, 2022 A much needed All-Star break
February 14, 2022 What is the lesson of James Harden's time in Brooklyn?
February 7, 2022 Luxury tax is the story
February 4, 2022 A trade idea: What if the Raptors had a real center?
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.