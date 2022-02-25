BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Who's ready for the stretch run?

CommentShare
  
0:00
-59:21

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector discuss:

  • TrueHoop piece on Putin and the Ukraine invasion

  • How good is Bronny James? Coach Thorpe sees glimpses of two current NBA All-Stars in his game.

  • Are the Timberwolves actually good at basketball?

  • What’s the key to the Grizzlies half-court offensive success in the playoffs? HINT: It involves Jarod’s guy Jaren Jackson Jr.

  • The League MVP is legitimately a four-man race and DeMar DeRozan is more than worthy

  • The Zion Williamson Pelicans situation isn’t good.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

CommentCommentShareShare